Sam Burns shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 08, 2021
Highlights
Sam Burns sinks a 23-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sam Burns makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 3rd at 16 under with Abraham Ancer and Hideki Matsuyama; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; and Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Burns's 169 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Burns had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Burns's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Burns missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Burns to 5 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.
