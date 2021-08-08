-
Ryosuke Kinoshita shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryosuke Kinoshita makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryosuke Kinoshita makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryosuke Kinoshita hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kinoshita finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Kinoshita's 120 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kinoshita to even-par for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Kinoshita had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kinoshita to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kinoshita hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kinoshita to 2 under for the round.
Kinoshita got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinoshita to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kinoshita had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kinoshita to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Kinoshita had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinoshita to 1 under for the round.
