Ryan Palmer shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer nails birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns is in 5th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Palmer had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Palmer's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Palmer at 2 over for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.
