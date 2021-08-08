-
Rory McIlroy shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy drains birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 13th at 10 under; Harris English is in 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, McIlroy's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
McIlroy hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 579-yard par-5 third. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
McIlroy missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 3 yards for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, McIlroy had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, McIlroy's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 13th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
