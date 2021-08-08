-
Robert Streb shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb sinks a 16-foot eagle at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert Streb makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Streb chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Streb reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Streb at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Streb had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.
