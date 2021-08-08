-
-
Robert MacIntyre shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Robert MacIntyre makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 16th at 8 under; Harris English is in 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 second, MacIntyre's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
MacIntyre got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, MacIntyre had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
-
-