-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson sinks a 44-foot at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 19th at 7 under; Harris English is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 second, Mickelson's 83 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
Mickelson hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mickelson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-