Paul Casey shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey drains birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Paul Casey hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 6th at 14 under with Daniel Berger; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 8th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Casey's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Casey had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Casey chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Casey's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
Casey hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
