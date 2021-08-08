-
Patrick Reed shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed's approach sets up birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Reed's his second shot went 14 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.
