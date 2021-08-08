-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 25th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Cantlay's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Cantlay chipped in his fourth shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
