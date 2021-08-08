-
Min Woo Lee shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Min Woo Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round in 63rd at 8 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Lee's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lee got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 2 over for the round.
