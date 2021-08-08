-
Max Homa shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa drains birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
Max Homa hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Homa had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa chipped in his fourth from 12 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Homa at 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
Homa his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 3 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.
