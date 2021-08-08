-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 19th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Matthew Wolff chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Wolff's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
