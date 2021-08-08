-
Matt Jones shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones drains birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones makes a birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Matt Jones hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Jones had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Jones's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Jones's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
