Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Fitzpatrick suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 160 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 4 over for the round.
