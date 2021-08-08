-
Martin Laird shoots 7-over 77 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Laird hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Laird's tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Laird had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 5 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Laird chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 6 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 7 over for the round.
