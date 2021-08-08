-
Marc Leishman shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Marc Leishman drains birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
Leishman hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Leishman's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 99 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Leishman got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 4 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.
