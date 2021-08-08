Lucas Herbert hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herbert had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Herbert's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Herbert's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herbert to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Herbert hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Herbert had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.