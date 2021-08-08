Lucas Glover hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Glover had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Glover's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.