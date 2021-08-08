-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen's approach sets up birdie make at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Paul Casey are tied for 6th at 14 under; and Will Zalatoris is in 9th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Oosthuizen's 84 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Oosthuizen got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.
