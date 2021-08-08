-
Lee Westwood shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Westwood drills birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lee Westwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Westwood got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Westwood's 175 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to even for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Westwood's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Westwood had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.
