-
-
Kevin Na shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Na sinks an 18-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Na makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Kevin Na hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 25th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even for the round.
Na missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Na hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
-
-