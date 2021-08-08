-
9-over 79 by Kevin Kisner in final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner sinks a 48-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Kisner makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his round in 63rd at 9 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Kisner's 91 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Kisner's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 8 over for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 9 over for the round.
