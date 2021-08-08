In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 56th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.