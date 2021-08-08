-
-
Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas drains eagle on No. 16 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 28th at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
Thomas got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Thomas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.
-
-