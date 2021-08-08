In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Rose hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 55th at 2 over; Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 17 under; Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under; and Louis Oosthuizen and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Rose's 90 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Rose his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 100 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 6 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Rose hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 5 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 5 over for the round.