Jordan Spieth shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth knocks down birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 11th at 10 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns is in 5th at 15 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Spieth's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Spieth hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
