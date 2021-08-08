-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann sinks a 17-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 20th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, Niemann chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
Niemann hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Niemann's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
