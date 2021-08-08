-
Jim Herman shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 08, 2021
Highlights
Jim Herman sinks birdie on No. 16 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Jim Herman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 2 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Herman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Herman to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Herman had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Herman's 173 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.
