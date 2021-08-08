  • Jim Herman shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Herman sinks birdie on No. 16 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.