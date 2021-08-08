-
Jason Kokrak shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
Highlights
Jason Kokrak sinks eagle at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Kokrak makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Smith and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.
