Ian Poulter shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter sinks birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 10th at 11 under; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harris English is in 5th at 15 under; and Daniel Berger and Paul Casey are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Poulter's 100 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Poulter had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 15th, Poulter got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.
