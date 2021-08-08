-
Hideki Matsuyama delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's approach leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 3rd at 16 under with Abraham Ancer and Sam Burns; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; and Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 17 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hideki Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Matsuyama's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Matsuyama's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.
