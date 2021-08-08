  • Hideki Matsuyama delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama's approach leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.