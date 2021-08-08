-
Harris English shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English drains a 31-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Harris English hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. English finished his day in 4th at 15 under; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Cameron Smith, Paul Casey, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 14 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, English had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
English hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, English's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 83 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved English to 3 over for the round.
