Strong putting brings Dustin Johnson an even-par round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson drains birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 10th at 11 under; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; Daniel Berger and Paul Casey are tied for 6th at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 8th at 13 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Dustin Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dustin Johnson to 1 over for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Johnson's 162 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
