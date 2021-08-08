-
Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
Highlights
Daniel Berger sinks a 17-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Daniel Berger makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 6th at 14 under with Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 16 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Berger had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Berger hit his 244 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Berger's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
Berger his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Berger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Berger at 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
