Corey Conners shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
Highlights
Corey Conners' approach sets up birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Corey Conners hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Conners's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Conners's tee shot went 145 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.
