Collin Morikawa putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa's approach sets up birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Morikawa finished his round tied for 30th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Collin Morikawa hit an approach shot from 233 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
