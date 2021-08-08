  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Carlos Ortiz makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

