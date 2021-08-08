-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Carlos Ortiz makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ortiz had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz's his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
