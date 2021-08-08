-
Cameron Smith shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under with Paul Casey and Daniel Berger; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Harris English is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 second, Smith's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Smith's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Smith's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even-par for the round.
