Cameron Champ putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Champ sinks birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Champ makes birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Champ finished his round in 34th at 4 under; Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 17 under; Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under; and Ian Poulter is in 5th at 14 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to even for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Champ's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Champ had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.
Champ hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 530-yard par-5 16th. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Champ's 182 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
