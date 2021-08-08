  • Cam Davis shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis sinks birdie on No. 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.