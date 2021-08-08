-
-
Cam Davis shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Cam Davis sinks birdie on No. 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cam Davis hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 60th at 5 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Davis's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Davis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Davis got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
-
-