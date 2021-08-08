Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 8th at 12 under; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harris English is in 4th at 15 under; and Cameron Smith, Paul Casey, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, DeChambeau's tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, DeChambeau hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, DeChambeau his second shot was a drop and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeChambeau to 4 over for the round.