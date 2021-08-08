-
-
Brooks Koepka shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka sinks a 27-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 54th at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 3 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Koepka hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Koepka's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 138 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
-
-