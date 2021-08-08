-
-
Strong putting brings Brian Harman an even-par round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
Brian Harman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Brian Harman had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Harman to even for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
-
-