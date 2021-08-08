-
Brad Kennedy shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brad Kennedy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kennedy finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 17 under; Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under; and Ian Poulter is in 5th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kennedy had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kennedy's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kennedy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Kennedy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kennedy to even for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Kennedy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 132 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kennedy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kennedy to 1 over for the round.
Kennedy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 2 over for the round.
