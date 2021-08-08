  • Billy Horschel putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel makes birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel drains birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel makes birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.