Billy Horschel putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel drains birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel makes birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
Billy Horschel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns is in 5th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Billy Horschel had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Horschel's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.
