Adam Scott hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Scott had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Scott hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Scott reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Scott at 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Scott's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Scott's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 4 under for the round.