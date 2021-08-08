-
Abraham Ancer putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer sinks birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 1st at 16 under with Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama; Harris English is in 4th at 15 under; and Cameron Smith, Paul Casey, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Abraham Ancer had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Ancer chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Ancer's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
