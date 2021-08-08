In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Aaron Rai hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 28th at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Rai's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rai's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rai had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rai's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Rai's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Rai had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.