Strong putting brings Xander Schauffele an even-par round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 59th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Xander Schauffele had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Schauffele's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
